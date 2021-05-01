Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HAFC. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,596. The firm has a market cap of $622.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth about $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 35.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

