Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 10,395 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 107.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,048 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. ICAP raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

