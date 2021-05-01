Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 8,148 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after buying an additional 21,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $93,832,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $183.84 on Friday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $87.76 and a one year high of $196.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

