Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,181.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,915.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,299.00 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

