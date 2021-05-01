Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

NYSE:NOW opened at $506.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $515.03 and a 200-day moving average of $528.39. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $335.01 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total transaction of $181,275.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,002.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock valued at $20,548,930 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

