Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 100.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.8% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $379.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $386.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.34 and its 200 day moving average is $323.40.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.14.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

