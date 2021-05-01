Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $96,919.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,322 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Harmonic by 38.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 365,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth $9,471,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. 448,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $131.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

