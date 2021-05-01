Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH)’s share price rose 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 50,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 442% from the average daily volume of 9,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

HRTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Harte Hanks in a report on Monday, April 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Harte Hanks, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various omni-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing Services, Customer Care, and Fulfillment & Logistics Services. The company provides audience identification and prioritization, predictive modeling, and data strategy services; data hygiene and cleansing services; print, broadcast, direct mail, website, app, display, social, mobile, search engine marketing, and voice services; and Website and app development, e-commerce enablement, database building and management, platform architecture creation, and marketing automation technology services.

