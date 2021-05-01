Hathor (HTR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.04 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002054 BTC on popular exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $212.43 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00284878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.16 or 0.01131448 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00026252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.92 or 0.00718432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,145.74 or 0.99909643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

