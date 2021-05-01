Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $143.35

Hays plc (LON:HAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.35 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.16). Hays shares last traded at GBX 163.40 ($2.13), with a volume of 2,143,178 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 134.29 ($1.75).

Get Hays alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 158.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 143.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The stock has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -326.80.

Hays Company Profile (LON:HAS)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.