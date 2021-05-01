Head to Head Survey: Primerica (NYSE:PRI) & AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Primerica alerts:

This table compares Primerica and AIA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primerica 17.65% 23.65% 2.80% AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Primerica has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIA Group has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Primerica pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Primerica pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primerica has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Primerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primerica and AIA Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primerica $2.05 billion 3.06 $366.39 million $8.43 18.95 AIA Group $47.24 billion 3.25 $6.65 billion N/A N/A

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Primerica.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of Primerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of AIA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Primerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Primerica and AIA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primerica 0 0 4 0 3.00 AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Primerica presently has a consensus price target of $164.17, suggesting a potential upside of 2.75%. Given Primerica’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Primerica is more favorable than AIA Group.

Summary

Primerica beats AIA Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products. The company also provides mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, and segregated funds. In addition, it offers auto and homeowners' insurance, home automation solutions, and mortgage loans; ID theft defense services; and insurance products, including supplemental health, accidental death, and disability for small businesses. Further, the company provides prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters. It distributes and sells its products through licensed sales representatives. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents and partners. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.