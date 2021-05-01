Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

HCAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $315,491.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,553.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $179,480.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,878.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $1,537,445. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

