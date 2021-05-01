HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 82.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HEI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.88.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

