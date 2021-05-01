Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $3,183,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $211.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.03. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $158.97 and a 12-month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.60.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.