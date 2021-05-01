HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.75 ($63.24).

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €49.86 ($58.66) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.77. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a 12 month high of €55.85 ($65.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

