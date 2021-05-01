Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,647. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $131.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.62 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.51 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.36 and a 200 day moving average of $144.46.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

