Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ST. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Shares of ST stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 94.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.