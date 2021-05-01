Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 212,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

