Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $123,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $424.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 93.38, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $308.92 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $432.26 and a 200-day moving average of $428.61.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

