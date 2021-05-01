Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $147,000 Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Xilinx by 93.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XLNX. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

Shares of XLNX opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.03. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.45 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

