Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $63,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 30,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 34.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 350,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,273,000 after purchasing an additional 41,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $140.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.84. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.39 and a twelve month high of $141.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

