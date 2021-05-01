Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $73,000 Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $150,831,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,026,000 after buying an additional 373,776 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after buying an additional 373,638 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,195,000 after buying an additional 297,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.91. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $101.27 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

