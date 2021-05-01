Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $78,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 237,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,069,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,701,000 after acquiring an additional 113,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

