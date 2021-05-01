Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $253.97 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.66 and its 200-day moving average is $347.20.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

