HEROcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.72 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 147.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $12.72 million and approximately $320,642.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00067645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00069666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.23 or 0.00823358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00095584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045418 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.