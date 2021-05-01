Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 119,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

