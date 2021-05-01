Hess (NYSE:HES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hess (NYSE:HES) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

Shares of HES stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $74.51. 2,152,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,281. Hess has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 over the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

