Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to post $6.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.64 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $6.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $27.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 billion to $28.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.44 billion to $29.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after buying an additional 10,541,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after buying an additional 2,073,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after buying an additional 1,919,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,638,000 after buying an additional 1,698,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

