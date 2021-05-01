Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Hologic also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.150 EPS.

HOLX opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.06.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

