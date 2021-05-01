HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,301.67 ($17.01).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get HomeServe alerts:

Shares of LON HSV opened at GBX 1,094 ($14.29) on Friday. HomeServe has a 12 month low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,168.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,116.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.