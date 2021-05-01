HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $40.84 on Friday. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $438,669.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

