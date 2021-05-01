Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 105,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 855,445 shares.The stock last traded at $30.26 and had previously closed at $30.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Honda Motor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter worth $204,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 25.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 16.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.