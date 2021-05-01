Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.750-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 billion-$34.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.33 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.860-1.960 EPS.

NYSE HON traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.04. 2,065,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.42. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.35.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.27.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.