Horizen (ZEN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $88.50 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $88.50 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $124.72 or 0.00216075 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.11 or 0.00440245 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.00166489 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012929 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003754 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 158.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,034,569 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

