Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $16.54 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRZN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

