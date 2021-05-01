Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.13

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 61251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $203.56 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

In other news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $28,538.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 14,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $92,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,899.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,938. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

