Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDJF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HWDJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJF remained flat at $$11.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

