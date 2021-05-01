HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,767 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,408 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in HP by 62.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,368,000 after buying an additional 2,269,483 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HP by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.