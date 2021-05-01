HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 470 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Investec cut HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 444.45 ($5.81).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 452.80 ($5.92) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 427.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 397.39. The company has a market capitalization of £92.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.