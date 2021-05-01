HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) Insider Paul Quested Buys 75,000 Shares

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) insider Paul Quested bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

Shares of LON HSS opened at GBX 20.60 ($0.27) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.16. The stock has a market cap of £143.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17. HSS Hire Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 32 ($0.42).

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.