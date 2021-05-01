HTMLCOIN Achieves Market Cap of $19.54 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $19.54 million and $88,863.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,628.79 or 0.99674583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00039756 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $782.44 or 0.01353301 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00546920 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.29 or 0.00356795 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00183050 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004006 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

