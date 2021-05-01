Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HUN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. 2,519,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,746. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Huntsman alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.