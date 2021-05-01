Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $122,141.32 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 30,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $122,141.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $763,448.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 37,863 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $152,209.26.

On Thursday, April 8th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 156,179 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $637,210.32.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $102,349.04.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $1,918,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

