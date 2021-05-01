I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Update

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAB opened at $61.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $65.94.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

