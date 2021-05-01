iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives $73.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IAFNF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC increased their price target on iA Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from $66.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $56.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.