iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 341,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,333.0 days.

OTCMKTS IAFNF traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.52. iA Financial has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $56.97.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAFNF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

