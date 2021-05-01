IAA (NYSE:IAA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

IAA stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. IAA has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in IAA by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of IAA by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAA (IAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.