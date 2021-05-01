IAMGOLD (IMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.93 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$3.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$3.61 and a twelve month high of C$7.07.

Several research firms recently commented on IMG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.13.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$69,726.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,577.57.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

