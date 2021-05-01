IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,727,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,707,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $698,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNE stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.97 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

