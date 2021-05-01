IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.88.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $162.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

